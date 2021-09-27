Plaquemine falls in heartbreaker to Istrouma; Belaire next for PHS

Staff Report

Plaquemine managed to hold back the powerful Istrouma running game much of the night, but a fourth quarter rally doused the hopes that the Green Devils had for their first win of the season.

Two late touchdowns by LeKendrick Self with less than two minutes left in the game dealt Plaquemine a 28-16 loss in the District 7-4A opener for both teams. The Green Devils fell to 0-3

The Plaquemine defense stopped any hopes of an Istrouma rally in the first or third quarters.

Shermar Carter’s 76-yard TD on the opening kickoff gave the Green Devils plenty to build upon against an Istrouma offense anchored by Alabama commitment Le’Von Moss.

Carter and Rickey Green made big strides on ground yards in the first quarter, including 21-yard touchdown scamper by Green.

Moss unleased his wrath in the second quarter, when he ran for touchdowns of 19 and 28 yards.

Neither team scored in the third quarter. Self finished the night with 18 carries for 62 yards.

THIS WEEK …

The Green Devils continue the quest for their first victory on Friday against a Belaire squad that hopes to build on the early success the Bengals have enjoyed this season.

Kickoff at Belaire Bengal Stadium is 7 p.m. The school is located on Tams Drive, off North Little John.

While PHS looks to deliver its best effort forward to ease hunger for victory, Belaire has surfaced as a much-improved squad from recent years, when one-win seasons had become the rule of the day for the Bengals.

The Green Devils defeated the Bengals 56-20 in last year’s outing.

Belaire entered the season with a 16-6 victory over Northeast, but the Central Wildcats steamrolled the Bengals 48-0 the following week. Belaire chalked its second win last week in a 35-6 win against St. John.

Potential standouts include senior running backs Denichlass Jeter and Tori Ellis, along with junior wide receiver Cameron Johnson.