Green Devils rout Tara, take aim at Broadmoor

Staff Report

The Plaquemine Green Devils last week enjoyed their first taste of victory this season, and now they’re ready to go back for seconds.

PHS travels to Broadmoor on Friday on the heels of its first win of the season in a 51-6 Homecoming win over Tara at Andrew Canova Green Devil Stadium.

The win put Plaquemine at 1-4 for the season and 1-2 in District 7-4A fare.

The Green Devils had a 30-6 lead at halftime against Tara.

PHS was anchored by solid performances from quarterback Mike Mitchell and Koby Major.

Mitchell tallied three touchdowns for the night – two on sneaks from inside the 5-yard line, and another on a 15-yard run.

Major put his speed to work with touchdown runs of 50 and 60 yards.

Shermar Carter punched in a TD on a 15-yard scamper, and JV fullback Vince Dawson got “Friday Night Light” experience in the fourth quarter that included a 35-yard TD scamper.

Broadmoor (0-5) hopes to reverse its fortunes amid a dismal season that includes losses of 72-0 in District 7-4A action last Friday against St. Michael the Archangel and 60-0 against Liberty Magnet on Oct. 1. The once-prosperous Buccaneer program also posted non-district losses of 56-8 against Springfield and 30-0 versus Northeast.

Plaquemine visits Broadmoor prior to action at home against Liberty on Oct. 22, followed by a road trip to St. Michael on Oct. 29.