Rivalry games headline week 7 in District 7-1A

Staff Report

No love is lost between East Iberville and White Castle, and it certainly won’t be the case when the two teams clash tonight (Thursday) at Andrew Canova Green Devil Stadium.

Kickoff is 7 p.m.

Both teams seek their first win of the season after White Castle fell to longtime foe Ascension Catholic and East Iberville came up short against St. John.

A 28-27 East Iberville win in a pivotal district game last season only added fuel to the fire.

Neither coached minced words about the upcoming game.

“We have to get a win, and we’re going to get a win … East Iberville won’t beat us,” White Castle head coach Marc Brown said. “I know they had success against us last year, but we’re going to fix that and get throughout this tough period we’re in.

“We’re better than East Iberville, and that’s where we are,” he said.

East Iberville Coach Justin Joseph was equally candid about the upcoming game.

“You can throw the record out the window because it’s a heated rivalry, and there’s nothing we like about them,” he said. "Between now and next week, it’s about lining up in our formation and make sure we don’t take ourselves out of the game with self-inflicted penalties.

“We have to take the game out of their hands, and we do that by taking it out of their hands,” Joseph said.

In other action this week, St. John travels to Gonzales on Friday in hopes of a second District 7-1A win as the Eagles challenge Ascension Christian.

“They’re a very well coached team, three-three stack on defense and they’re transitioning and they’re going to try to run the ball effectively and shorten the game as much as they can,” St. John head coach Coby Minton said. “Our guys have bought into what our coaching staff is doing, and we’re getting better every week – and that’s all we ask them to do.”