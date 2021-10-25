East Iberville making steps forward, Joseph says

Staff Report

A young and rebuilding team sometimes finds its victories in areas outside of the score, which is the case for East Iberville, Tiger head coach Justin Joseph said.

The Tigers had 221 yards total offense – including 158 yards passing – in action against No. 4-ranked Ascension Catholic, who defeated EIHS 57-12 in District 7-1A action last week.

“We did some things well, and we showed signs of growing up,” said Joseph about the Tigers, who lost 18 seniors from a team that barely missed a state championship game in last year’s Cinderella season

A Treyveon 65-yard touchdown run in the second quarter prevented a shutout victory for Ascension Catholic, which improved to 4-1.

Darren Thomas connected with Deidrick Jackson on a 40-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter against Coach Benny Saia’s Bulldogs.

“We’re getting experience for the younger guys, and the way we fought to the end and went toe-to-toe and got some points on the board against a powerhouse like Ascension Catholic is a good thing for our program,” Joseph said.

The Tigers have an open date for Week 9 but return for Week 10 action when they entertain Ascension Christian.

“They’re not the same old Ascension Christian from two years ago,” he said. “They have things going better on offense at this point.

“We need to make sure we’re on the scoreboard first, and as I’ve told our guys since Week 1, they’ve got to keep their eyes on their own work.”