Green Devils upset 7-4A leader Liberty

Staff Report

In a season when things seemed down for the Plaquemine High football program, the Green Devils sent a message last Friday night that their fire still burns.

Plaquemine dealt District 7-4A leader Liberty Magnet its first loss of the season in a 53-34 win on senior night at Andrew Canova Stadium.

The victory put the Green Devils on a three-game win streak after they triumphed over struggling district foes Tara and Broadmoor.

“We just had so much go wrong at the beginning of the year … so many injuries, issues with coaching, and a lot of injuries,” assistant coach Ron LeJeune said. “We got a lot of them back and they’ve settled down and started playing well.”

PHS finished the night with 490 yards offense, including 433 on the ground. Green Devil defenders held the Patriots to 179 yards passing and 139 yards rushing.

Rickey Green, who finished with two touchdowns, put the Green Devils in the lead on a 31-yard run in the first quarter. Green also scored second half on a 63-yard TD sprint.

Mike Mitchell also tallied two TDs and a pair of two-point conversions to propel PHS. Kobe Major also scored and notched a two-point conversion for Plaquemine, while Shermar Carter also tacked on a TD for the Green Devils.

PHS finished 5-for-9 on third down conversions.

While the Plaquemine offense dealt hard times for the Patriots, the Green Devil defense also broke Liberty’s momentum. The Patriots trailed 38-28 in the third quarter when PHS forced a Liberty turnover at the Green Devils 38 yard-line.

“The kids have really come together,” LeJeune said. “They’re playing very well.”

The game marked the final regular season home contest for seniors Rickey Green, Kobe Major, Brandon Smith, Colbi Dennis, Jeross Battiste, Nyren Hearns, Ahmad Coleman, Charles Bouvay, Makhai Lee, Chauncey Greene, Carson Weber, Antoine Piere, Corey Thomas, Kaleb Broussard, Jarett Hall and Coca Richard.

The Green Devils hold a power ranking of 31 in the 32 eligible berths as they head into the final week of regular season action, which sends PHS to St. Michael the Archangel (4-3, 3-1) in action Thursday at Baton Rouge’s Olympia Stadium.

It’s a tall order, but certainly not out of reach for the Green Devils, LeJeune said.

“We’ve really got to win this win for a chance at the playoffs, and if lose this one we may have a 20 or 30 percent chance of getting into the playoffs,” he said. “We’re playing so much better now, but it’s going to be tough in the playoffs if we get there, but the way we look at it, we have to play our best anyway.”