St. John breezes past Houma Christian, 41-7

Staff Report

Coaches normally worry about distractions during homecoming week, but it wasn’t the case for St. John in action last week against Houma Christian.

The Eagles scored early and often in the first half in a 41-7 rout against non-district foe Houma Christian last Thursday at Andrew Canova Stadium.

The Eagles (3-5, 1-1) mounted a 368-yard offensive attack anchored by junior quarterback Maddox Bennett, who had his best showing of the season with 11 completions on 14 attempts for 194 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for one TD.

The Eagles finished the night with 174 yards on 33 carries.

“This was our first complete game this season,” St. John head coach Coby Minton said. “We played well offensively and defensively, and we were able to run the ball effectively and establish a passing game as well.”

The Eagle defense Houma Christian to 134 yards offense – 76 on the ground and 58 passing yards.

SJHS led 41-0 heading into the fourth quarter.

“Marty Quinn, our defensive coordinator, has done an awesome job of game planning all year, implementing and neutralize what people have been doing against us all,” Minton said.

The Eagles wasted no time in taking dominance over Houma Christian.

Bennett broke loose for a 20-yard TD keeper and connected with a Joseph Schlatre for a 28-yard scoring pass that put the Eagles ahead 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The Eagle play-caller fired TD passes of 5 yards and 6 yards to John Merritt Bueche and found Schlatre for a 37-yard TD that put St. John ahead 34-0 at halftime.

Bennett turned his attention to Braxton Whittenberg in the third quarter for a 52-yard scoring pass that put 41-0 at the end of the third stanza.

“Maddox has been working extremely hard not only on the practice field, but in the film room,” Minton said. “It’s starting to pay off and he’s finally getting to reap the rewards for his work.”

Whittenberg took three Bennett passes for 71 yards. Andrew Klleinpeter ran 46 yards on 10 carries, including a 14-yard scamper.

Charlie Guidry came through on five of six TD kids for the Eagles.

A 1-yard sneak in the fourth quarter by Houma Christian’s Micah Callais prevented the Eagle shutout.

St. John visits White Castle in a District 8-1A contest on Friday at Rocky Ourso Memorial Stadium.