Three Iberville schools gear up for football postseason

Staff Report

Three of the four Iberville Parish football teams will have at least one extra week added to their season.

Plaquemine, White Castle and East Iberville each punched their tickets to playoff spots in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association non-select playoffs, which were announced Monday.

The berths came after challenging seasons for all three programs, but quality of opposition helped all three in the power rankings for the 32-team public school brackets.

St. John, which was ranked 22nd in the Division IV power ratings, missed the playoff spot due to a 16-team bracket for private and parochial schools in the “Select” division.

WHITE CASTLE

The 10th seeded Bulldogs (3-5, 3-1) entertain No. 23 seed Centerville (2-7) after a bye-week and a 32-27 win against parish foe St. John.

Competition against 4A squads Liberty and Livonia, along with 2A foes Donaldsonville and Port Allen – along with three district wins – helped the power ranking for WCHS.

“We knew pre-district would be tough against the bigger schools, but we took our medicine, and it made us better,” White Castle coach Marc Brown said.

Centerville comes to White Castle after a 7-0 loss to Hamilton Baptist in the regular season finale.

A win over Centerville would send White Castle to No. 7 seed LaSalle, which is on a first-round bye week.

PLAQUEMINE

Plaquemine will head to Slidell on Friday for action against No. 8 seed Salmen.

The No. 25-seeded Green Devils (4-4, 4-2) will make the trip to St. Tammany Parish fresh off a bye-week that followed a four-game win streak.

PHS wrapped up regular season play with a 32-18 win over St. Michael, one week after the Green Devils upset Liberty Magnet, which won the District 7-4A championship.

Salmen (7-2, 2-1) awaits Plaquemine after a 37-22 loss against crosstown rival Lakeshore last Friday.

A win over Lakeshore pits the Green Devils against the victor between No. 9 seed George Washington Carver and No. 24 seed Landry-Walker.

EAST IBERVILLE

The Tigers head to north Louisiana for first-round playoff action against Arcadia, a town best known for the demise of Bonnie and Clyde.

On Friday, No. 17-ranked EIHS hopes to put a quick end to 16th-seeded Arcadia’s playoff run.

“They’re a pretty scrappy team,” coach Justin Joseph said. “They have similar numbers to us and they’re predominately a run team.”

East Iberville (1-7) enters the postseason fray after a 44-37 win over Ascension Christian in the regular season finale in the first game at the refurbished EIHS stadium.

A win over Arcadia would set up a second-round battle at top seeded Logansport, which drew a first-round bye.