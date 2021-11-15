White Castle turns back Centerville in playoff fare

Staff Report

A pre-district schedule that paired White Castle against larger classifications apparently paid off for the Bulldogs in the first round of Louisiana High School Athletic Association District 1A non-select playoffs.

The No. 10-seeded Bulldogs coasted past No. 23 Centerville, 49-8, in the opening round of postseason fare last Friday at Rocky Ourso Memorial Stadium.

The victory will send WCHS on the road for second-round action against No. 7-seed LaSalle, in the north central Louisiana town of Olla, Friday night.

LaSalle, 7-3, awaits White Castle after a first-round bye. The Tigers lost, 21-0, at St. Mary’s of Natchitoches on Nov. 4 in the final regular season game after the opened their 2021 slate with a four consecutive victories.

“We faced them last season, so we have some familiarity against them,” WCHS head coach Marc Brown said. “They’re always well coached, so we’re know this will be a big challenge.

“We’re as healthy as we’ve been since we started the season, and the bye week helped us there,” he said.

Against Centerville, the Bulldog offense turned up the heat in the second half when quarterback Hakeem Young scored on a 20-yard fumble return, a 50-yard reception and a 15-yard scamper.

A Demarcus Favorite 2-yard sneak padded the WCHS lead and Jacob Green scored on a 60-yard TD reception.

White Castle led 6-0 at halftime off a Jacob Green 40-yard touchdown run.

“It was a great playoff atmosphere Friday night, and Centerville made it tough for us on the Wing-T,” Brown said. “They grounded out on us, but once we got adjusted, we kept them out of the end zone even after some long drives.”