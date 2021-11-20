White Castle reaches quarterfinals after 41-40 1A thriller at LaSalle

Staff Report

It’s déjà vu for White Castle.

The Bulldogs head into the Class 1A Non-Select Quarterfinals the night after Thanksgiving when they host No. 3 seed Homer, the same team they played in that round one year ago.

Kickoff at Rocky Ourso Memorial Stadium is 7 p.m.

The showdown on Black Friday will come on the heels of the Bulldog victory in a 41-40 thriller against LaSalle in the northeast Louisiana town of Olla.

The first half ended with a 27-27 deadlock and each team traded blows before the Bulldogs stopped LaSalle on a two-point conversion attempt. WCHS booted an onside kick that allowed the Bulldogs to hang on to the ball the final 27 seconds of the game for the victory.

Jacob Green powered White Castle with two rushing touchdowns and a 50-yard punt return TD.

Hakeem Young ran for a 45-yard TD and scored on a 20-yard pass from up-and-coming quarterback Nigel Myles.

“He’s the future of our program,” Brown said. “We’ve been working him, and we’ve been trying to put him in some good situations.”

The game itself was a classic dogfight, the second-year Bulldog head coach said.

“We came out, neither team could stop the other, we scored, they scored, we’d put together a drive and they’d put together a drive,” he said.