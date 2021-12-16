Iberville makes strong showing on 2021 7-1A All-District roster

Staff Report

Players from Iberville Parish figured prominently in designations to the All-District 7-1A football team selected by the coaches in the district.

St. John senior Joseph Schlatre, who was dominant on both sides of the ball, landed a spot as Defensive MVP for his work as cornerback for the 2021 Eagles. District champion Ascension Catholic’s Bryce Leonard, quarterback for the Bulldogs, was named Offensive MVP.

Schlatre also landed a spot as one of three All-District wide receivers, along with Brooks Leonard and Calvin Delone of ACHS.

All-District running backs included East Iberville junior Trey Lodge and his sophomore teammate Dylan Raven, along with White Castle senior Derrick Tate, St. John senior Braxton Whittenberg and ACHS seniors Emory Templet and Ethan Hunt.

Senior Fred Villavaso and junior Jaquan Melancon represented White Castle on the list of All-District linemen, along with St. John senior Colin LeGrange and ACHS junior Lashawn Bell and his senior teammate Jacques Husers.

WCHS senior Hakeem Young was tapped as All-District Athlete, while ACHS junior Calvin Delone was named Return Specialist.

All-District offensive linemen consisted of East Iberville’s Lance Captain (sr.) and Tyrone Butler (jr.), along with Ascension Catholic seniors Delvin Pedescleaux and Daniel Pyle, and ACHS junior Brock Stafford.

East Iberville senior Deldrick Jameson got the nod as All-District tight end.

St. John senior Charlie Guidry and East Iberville junior Cort Willis were named All-District kickers.

On defense, juniors Dorian Davis of White Castle and Peyton Dardenne of St. John garnered honors on the All-District D-line, along with senior Jaques Husers and sophomore Travis Cedotal from ACHS.

St. John senior Colton Canella and WCHS upper classman Jason Williams notched All-District linebacker honors, along Ascension Catholic junior Landon Szubinskin.

Schlatre earned a spot on the All-District defensive back lineup along with EIHS junior Trey Perkins, Ascension Catholic senior Lex Melanson and Ascension Catholic junior Ethan Cormier.

Szubinskin also landed the All-District punter honor.