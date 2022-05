Plaquemine Post South

Joseph Schlatre, a dominant force on the 2021 St. John football team, recently signed to play for Bellhaven University, a private college in Jackson, Miss. Schlatre, a two-time All-Stater and District 7-1A MVP, made history for the Eagles when he compiled the most all-purpose yard, receptions and receiving yards in a single game. He was also a career receiving leader. He is the son of Bart and Cherie Schlatre.