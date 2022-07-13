Workouts highlight summer for St. John football program

Staff Report

Coby Minton does not believe in lazy days of summer.

In fact, the St. John head football coach has overseen programs that keep varsity players busy. At the same time, he’s getting a closer look at potential leaders who will soon be eligible for football.

The elementary and middle school students participate in summer workouts for football, basketball and volleyball.

“It provides every sport a chance for those elementary and middle school kids to work them out and get them out the house during the summer,” Minton said.

High school athletes work out the entire summer, which has become the norm statewide.

“We also have a one-hour practice two days a week for football, and we lift four days of the week and run two of those days,” Minton said.

One day of the practice is offense, the other day is defense, he said.

“It allows us to install our base offense and defense, and start getting those guys learning it so we’re only refining our schemes and learning ins and outs at fall camp,” Minton said.

Preseason camp will begin July 25, in which players are in helmets and shorts. They wear the shoulder pads the following week.