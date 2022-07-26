Iberville Parish high school set to start preseason football drills for ’22 season

Staff Report

The transition from July to August brings the year from the idle days of summer to the excitement of high school football season.

Some schools transitioned from workouts to summer practice this week, while all will be in the preseason grind next week.

Justin Joseph will return as East Iberville head coach, along with Coby Minton at St. John and Marc Brown at White Castle.

Meanwhile, Drey Trosclair, whose resume includes tenures at Liberty Magnet and Ascension Catholic, will enter his first year at the helm of the Plaquemine program.

While players have worked out during summer, action has been hot with the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, which ignited controversy earlier this summer with its plan to redefine “select” and “non-select schools.”

The move that the association enacted without a vote from high school principals puts Plaquemine, East Iberville and White Castle in the “select” bracket.

The arguments among Iberville Parish public schools center around the definition of MSA East and West as private schools.

Eligibility is based on grade-point average. Students who meet the academic requirements can only attend the MSA schools in their residential district.

That move puts White Castle and Plaquemine students at MSA West, while students on the Eastbank attend classes at the MSA East campus.

The decision is still awaiting appeal.

Decision or no decision, football will open at the end of August with jamborees and move into regular action Labor Day weekend.

District 7-1A – which includes East Iberville, St. John and White Castle, Ascension Christian and Ascension Catholic – will remain the same, but a few new teams will be on the listing for District 7-4A. The Plaquemine Green Devils will face district opposition from schools in two rapidly growing areas – Brusly and West Feliciana, based near St. Francisville.

Here's a look at the schedules for the fall season.

EAST IBERVILLE

Sept. 2 Slaughter Community Charter

Sept. 9 East Feliciana

Sept. 15 Magnolia School of Excellence

Sept. 23 at Baker

Sept. 30 Pine

Oct. 14 Ascension Catholic *

Oct. 21 at Ascension Christian *

Oct. 28 at St. John*

Nov. 4 at White Castle*

PLAQUEMINE

Sept. 4 at Ascension Episcopal

Sept. 9 McKinley*

Sept. 16 Tara*

Sept. 23 at Istrouma*

Sept. 30 St. Michael the Archangel*

Oct. 7 at Brusly*

Oct. 14 Belaire*

Oct. 21 at Broadmoor*

Oct. 28 at Ferriday

Nov. 4 West Feliciana*

ST. JOHN

Sept. 2 at Hanson Memorial

Sept. 9 Central Private

Sept. 16 at Highland Baptist

Sept. 23 West St. Mary

Sep. 30 at Houma Christian

Oct. 6 at Ascension Catholic*

Oct. 13 Ascension Christian*

Oct. 21 White Castle*

Oct. 28 East Iberville*

Nov. 4 at Jeanerette

WHITE CASTLE