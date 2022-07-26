Iberville Parish high school set to start preseason football drills for ’22 season
The transition from July to August brings the year from the idle days of summer to the excitement of high school football season.
Some schools transitioned from workouts to summer practice this week, while all will be in the preseason grind next week.
Justin Joseph will return as East Iberville head coach, along with Coby Minton at St. John and Marc Brown at White Castle.
Meanwhile, Drey Trosclair, whose resume includes tenures at Liberty Magnet and Ascension Catholic, will enter his first year at the helm of the Plaquemine program.
While players have worked out during summer, action has been hot with the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, which ignited controversy earlier this summer with its plan to redefine “select” and “non-select schools.”
The move that the association enacted without a vote from high school principals puts Plaquemine, East Iberville and White Castle in the “select” bracket.
The arguments among Iberville Parish public schools center around the definition of MSA East and West as private schools.
Eligibility is based on grade-point average. Students who meet the academic requirements can only attend the MSA schools in their residential district.
That move puts White Castle and Plaquemine students at MSA West, while students on the Eastbank attend classes at the MSA East campus.
The decision is still awaiting appeal.
Decision or no decision, football will open at the end of August with jamborees and move into regular action Labor Day weekend.
District 7-1A – which includes East Iberville, St. John and White Castle, Ascension Christian and Ascension Catholic – will remain the same, but a few new teams will be on the listing for District 7-4A. The Plaquemine Green Devils will face district opposition from schools in two rapidly growing areas – Brusly and West Feliciana, based near St. Francisville.
Here's a look at the schedules for the fall season.
EAST IBERVILLE
- Sept. 2 Slaughter Community Charter
- Sept. 9 East Feliciana
- Sept. 15 Magnolia School of Excellence
- Sept. 23 at Baker
- Sept. 30 Pine
- Oct. 14 Ascension Catholic *
- Oct. 21 at Ascension Christian *
- Oct. 28 at St. John*
- Nov. 4 at White Castle*
PLAQUEMINE
- Sept. 4 at Ascension Episcopal
- Sept. 9 McKinley*
- Sept. 16 Tara*
- Sept. 23 at Istrouma*
- Sept. 30 St. Michael the Archangel*
- Oct. 7 at Brusly*
- Oct. 14 Belaire*
- Oct. 21 at Broadmoor*
- Oct. 28 at Ferriday
- Nov. 4 West Feliciana*
ST. JOHN
- Sept. 2 at Hanson Memorial
- Sept. 9 Central Private
- Sept. 16 at Highland Baptist
- Sept. 23 West St. Mary
- Sep. 30 at Houma Christian
- Oct. 6 at Ascension Catholic*
- Oct. 13 Ascension Christian*
- Oct. 21 White Castle*
- Oct. 28 East Iberville*
- Nov. 4 at Jeanerette
WHITE CASTLE
- Sept. 2 Mentorship Academy
- Sept. 9 at Capitol
- Sept. 16 Baker
- Sept. 23 Livonia
- Sept. 30 at Catholic Pointe Coupee*
- Oct. 7 Ascension Christian*
- Oct. 21 at St. John*
- Oct. 28 at Ascension Catholic*
- Nov. 4 East Iberville*