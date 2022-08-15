White Castle awaits McKinley for preseason football scrimmage

Staff Report

The White Castle Bulldogs have spent summer in the weight room and drills on the field. They are ready for the next phase, third-year head coach Marc Brown said.

“It’s time to hit on somebody else,” he said. “That’s a good program and I know it will be a good test for our kids going into the season.”

The Bulldogs will entertain McKinley for scrimmage in preparation for their 2022 season. Kickoff is 6 p.m. Friday at Rocky Ourso Memorial Stadium.

Brown said he has been pleased with his team’s work this season during the change to the triple option offense.

The Bulldogs finished 5-6 last season.

Quarterback Shedrick Allen will lead the Bulldogs this season, while other standouts will include Jamal Brown, Javon Miller and Kadon Duncan.

The Bulldogs will continue their 4-2-5 defense. Prospective leaders include Joshua Allen, who will move to linebacker after two years at defensive end.

Dorian Davis and Quoran Melancon are among the other prospective leaders on the other side of the ball.

Going into the season, Brown said he is eager to see how the new offense works.

“It’s just going to seeing how it works out and getting the timing right,” he said.