East Iberville travels to Central Private for scrimmage Thursday

Staff Report

East Iberville head football coach Justin Joseph said he has waited long enough to see how his experienced squad will fare this season.

He will get an idea of his team’s progress when the Tigers visit Central Private for scrimmage action at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Joseph is confident that this year’s team will outshine last year’s squad, which eked out only one victory.

“It’s a brighter day in St. Gabriel,” he said. “We had our growing pains last year, and we had all of our guys committed to the weight room this summer, so I’m excited to see what this season will bring.”

As for CPHS, the Tigers will welcome former Istrouma assistant coach Mike Jones as their new offensive coordinator and former Baker head coach Richard Oliver, who will serve as defensive coordinator.

East Iberville lost only two seniors last season, which will give the Tigers plenty of experience for the 2022 slate.

Junior Jarian Thomas will handle the duties as starting quarterback. Other offensive standouts include junior Dylan Raven, and senior wide receivers Aubrey Gordon and Allen Hubbard.

“Rove played linebacker for us last year, but we gave him some carries in the spring football game, and we found out what he can do with the ball, so we’re not going to turn back from that,” Joseph said.

Potential defensive standouts include senior defensive tackles Tyrone Butler III and Jerrell Milton, along with senior defensive end Devon Bobo.

The visit to Central Private will mean more than a practice game for EIHS. It will also allow the Tigers to gain a measure of revenge against the Rebels, who defeated their St. Gabriel foes 54-36.

“We wanted to get them on our schedule this year, but we couldn’t work it out,” Joseph said. “But, we’re just glad to be able to go back and make them pay for last year.”