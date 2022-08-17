First-year coach Troxclair, Green Devils set for test against Dutchtown

Staff Report

First-year Plaquemine head coach Drey Troxclair has seen plenty that he likes during the summer training with the Green Devils.

Now, he’s ready to see how it transcends against other schools.

He and his team will get a solid look their progress when they head to Ascension Parish Thursday for a scrimmage against Class 5A foe Dutchtown. Kickoff at Griffin Stadium is 6 p.m.

He has plenty of reason for optimism.

The Green Devils will dress out 13 senior starters – eight on defense, five on offense.

Among the starters are Shemar Carter, who has received Division 1 football scholarship offers, and Mike Mitchell, who returns as quarterback.

“This is going to a big season for a lot of our starters, and we could have much more than one player with a Division I offer by the end of the season,” Trosclair said. “To put on tape what they can do, especially on offensively, being on a different system will help because it really relates better to some college offenses, which will give them an idea what colleges run.

“We will also be changing things upon defense, as well, so it’s going to be a brand new look from what the fans and alumni have been accustomed to seeing the last couple of years.”

The Green Devils will use the spread offense and will use a lot of two-back sets.

“We don’t have a true tight end body, but we have a pretty big receiver we bump into tight end if we want to get into a heavy set and do some 'I' stuff. We’re really multiple on what we will do.”

PHS will be based on the 3-3 stack defense, but that will vary by game, depending on opposition.

“A majority spread team may have us on a 3-4 defense a lot more,” Troxclair said. “We’re going to show a lot of different formations.”

The Green Devils picked team captains, set season goals and held an intersquad scrimmage Saturday, which added to Troxclair’s enthusiasm.

“I’m excited how things are coming together just at the right time as we’re about to get started with the season,” Troxclair said. “We’re excited to finally hit against someone in a different colored jersey and go out with a measuring stick and see how far we go.

“We can’t win a scrimmage and we can’t lose, but we will either feel very good about it or feel very bad after that,” he said. “So, we’re preparing so we’re ready to go Thursday night.”