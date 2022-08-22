White Castle, East Iberville open football season Thursday night with jamboree

Staff Report

White Castle will launch its 2022 football season in a way it has not done in years.

The Bulldogs will host a jamboree Thursday to kick off the 2022 season at Rocky Ourso Memorial Stadium.

“It’s been a very long time since we’ve had a jamboree at White Castle High School,” WCHS head coach/athletic director Marc Brown said. “Just asking everyone here, I’d say it has been at least 10 years, maybe longer.”

This season will mark the first in the fully refurbished stadium, complete with artificial turf and the new scoreboard that entered the picture last season.

White Castle will meet neighboring foe Donaldsonville in the final of four contests slated for the jamboree.

Action will begin at 6 p.m. when the East Iberville Tigers collide with the Baker Buffaloes in a 12-minute game.

The Buffs battle Collegiate Prep in a 12-minute game following their contest against EIHS.

The Tigers return to the field to face Collegiate Prep

“We played against them in our spring game,” head coach Justin Joseph said. “They were a pretty scrappy bunch that worked hard against us … they gave us a good game.”

EIHS faced Central Private in scrimmage action last week.

The Tigers look much better at this point in the season than they did a year ago at this time, which means Joseph expects his team to turn up intensity a notch two.

“We’re going to add little more flavor for this game,” he said. “We’re going to build on the success we had Thursday night.”

White Castle, a District 7-1A squad, will wrap up the evening with two 12-minute halves against District 8-3A rival Donaldsonville, a longtime rivalry that has prevailed despite the two schools playing in different classifications.

Donaldsonville is no stranger to head coach Marc Brown, who knows of the team’s reputation from other schools he has coached over the years.

He also knows what it means for White Castle.

“It doesn’t take anything to get these two teams fired up when they’re playing each other,” Brown said. “They’re going to be a great test for us as we head into the season.”

The Bulldogs head into the fray after a solid showing against McKinley last week.

It looked like a “typical scrimmage,” Brown said.

“We were very good, but a little sloppy at times,” he said.

Brown was pleased with Shedrick Allen’s first showing as starting quarterback, despite a few mistakes that were indicative of a first-timer.

“All those mistakes were correctable,” Brown said.

He also gave high marks to running backs Jamal Brown and Joshary Allen, along with offensive tackled/defensive end Quan Melancon.

“Quan looked very impressive,” Brown said. “We were expecting a lot from him. In that scrimmage, he saw that he can take over a game.”