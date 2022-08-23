Plaquemine at home for jamboree; St. John travels to Hannan

Staff Report

The Plaquemine Green Devils kick off a new season – and welcome a new head coach – in jamboree action at Andrew Canova Green Devil Stadium with a varsity and JV game against a familiar foe.

PHS kicks off the Drey Troxclair era for Green Devil football against Port Allen in a junior varsity game set for 6 p.m., while varsity squads take to the field at 7 p.m.

St. John, meanwhile, faces Archbishop Hannan in jamboree fare at 6 p.m. Friday at Archbishop Hannan High School in Covington.

PLAQUEMINE

The Green Devils await a Port Allen squad that finished its 2021 season 6-2 under head coach Don Gibson, who begins his seventh season at the helm of the Pelicans.

Starts for the Green Devils include senior free safety Shemar Carter, senior quarterback Mike Mitchell, senior cornerback Zealon Erwin and senior strong safety Bryon Walker.

Port Allen’s season ended in a second-round loss to DeQuincy. The 2022 season marks Port Allen’s return to Class 3A.

Prospective standouts include senior quarterback Darius Harris, sophomore running back Josh Howard, senior defensive end Robert Amacker, senior wide receiver Joel Griffin and junior running back Landon Jones.

ST. JOHN

The Eagles venture to St. Tammany Parish for action against fellow Catholic school Archbishop Hannan, which hopes to improve from its 2-6 record last season.

Head coach Koby Minton will bring a squad led by senior quarterback Maddox Bennett, as well as senior wide receiver Andrew Kleinpeter, as well as defensive standouts Jack Marcantel, Peyton Dardenne and Maddox Ourso.

Prospects for Hannan include senior quarterback Jack Hurley, junior wide receiver Hayden Keller, senior wide receiver Norris Williams, senior defensive end Caden Fontenot and junior tackle Cole Plot.