High school football opens with three Iberville Parish teams on the road

Staff Report

Weeks of practice, a scrimmage and a jamboree are in the rearview mirror for the local high school football teams. Now the tests begin.

The local high school football teams will get the wheels turning along a path they hope will lead them to the Caesars Superdome for the Allstate Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Championships in December.

Here’s a look at Week 1 action:

PLAQUEMINE

First-year Green Devil head coach Drey Troxclair leads his team to action on the road Friday in Lafayette against Ascension Episcopal.

PHS makes the trip on the heels of its 14-0 win against Port Allen in the Green Devil Jamboree last Friday night.

The Green Devils aim to improve on the 5-5 finish last season that ended with a loss in the opening round against Crescent City Academy.

AES reached the second round of playoffs, which ended in a 33-10 loss to crosstown foe Lafayette.

ST. JOHN

Coach Koby Minton brings his Eagles to Franklin – a short drive from his hometown of Patterson – for action against Hanson Memorial.

In the process, St. John hopes to deal the Tigers a bitter dose of payback for the 34-6 loss they suffered last year against HMHS.

The Eagles come into the season on the heels of a 4-7 showing last season. Hanson finished the 2021 slate 7-4 overall and 3-2 in district.

EAST IBERVILLE

The Tigers hope they can use the 8-0 win over Collegiate Charter in last week’s White Castle Jamboree for momentum as they begin regular season in Jackson against Slaughter Charter Academy.

SCC, which finished 5-5 last season, reached the first round of post-season action last year but lost 18-6 to perennial state contender West St. John.

WHITE CASTLE

The Bulldogs travel to Baton Rouge on Thursday for action against Mentorship Academy.

WCHS visits Mentorship on the heels of a 14-6 jamboree loss to archrival Donaldsonville, which took an 8-0 lead off a kickoff return at the start of the game.

“A kickoff return is something you can’t practice,” head coach Marc Brown. “But we’re getting longer stretches of consistency, and that turned out to be the difference in the game.

“If we execute, we’re fine,” he said.

WCHS finished 6-7 last year. Their season ended in a second-round playoff loss at Homer. Mentorship Academy chalked a 2-7 finish last year.