Turnovers spoil season opener for East Iberville

Staff Report

East Iberville was ready to make the most of the first game in its refurbished stadium, but Slaughter Community Charter spoiled the show.

In a stadium now equipped with artificial turf and state-of-the-art scoreboard, Slaughter stifled East Iberville’s fourth quarter comeback attempt for a 36-34 victory Friday in St. Gabriel.

“It’s kind of like what happened to LSU (in its 24-23 loss to Florida State on Sunday),” head coach Justin Joseph said.

The Tigers had three turnovers against Slaughter Charter.

“Turnovers hurt us, and we couldn’t seize the opportunity we had in the fourth quarter,” Joseph said.

Treyvion Perkins scored four of the five touchdowns, including a 92-yard kickoff return that opened the second half, and runs of 40, 72 and 80 yards. He finished the night with 322 yards total rushing.

East Iberville took the lead less than two minutes into the game when Devin Jones ran 35 yards for a touchdown, two plays after Slaughter fumbled inside the Tiger 10-yardline

The Tigers came up short on the conversion run.

EIHS remains home Friday when the Tigers host East Feliciana, which seeks its first win of the season after a 58-14 loss the Class 4A contender West Feliciana.

“We play a warrior kind of football where our kids have to play both ways, but we have to get in better shape for those kinds of game,” Joseph said. “East Feliciana is used to high endurance, so we’re going to have to work hard for this.” Kickoff is 7 p.m.