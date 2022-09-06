Mitchell pulls Plaquemine past Ascension Episcopal

Staff Report

The Drey Trosclair era at Plaquemine High began with a victory when the Green Devils squeaked past Ascension Episcopal, 18-16, in the season opener for both teams last Friday in Youngsville.

Green Devil quarterback Michael Mitchell ignited the PHS offensive attack with 370 yards total offense and three touchdowns.

Mitchell passed for 294 yards, which yielded one touchdown. He also tallied 80 yards on the ground and grinded out two more TDs.

He scored the game-winning touchdown with just over nine minutes left in the game on a 1-yard dive that finished off a 13-play drive.

The Green Devil defense sealed the victory by forcing a Blue Gator turnover late in the fourth quarter.

Ascension Episcopal did not make things easy for Plaquemine early in the game.

The Blue Gators intercepted a Mitchell pass which led to Cade Dardar’s 21-yard scoring pass to Austin Mills two plays later.

Plaquemine responded in the second quarter with a Mitchell 2-yard keeper that ended a five-play, 75-yard drive. The Green Devils fell short on the point-after kick and trailed 7-6 at halftime.

The Blue Gators stretched their lead off a Peyton Woodring 24-yard field goal with 6:55 left in the stanza, but PHS would not allow them the lead for long.

Less than 40 second later, Mitchell’s 79-yard TD pass to Shermar Carter put Plaquemine ahead 12-6, but it was not enough to hold back the hosting team.

AES quarterback Cade Dadar connected with Connor Edmond for a 67-yard touchdown on the next possession, but the Blue Gators had to settle for a 16-12 lead after an unsuccessful two-point conversion try.

WEEK 2 ACTION

The Green Devils visit McKinley in a battle of two teams that hope to make it into Week 3 undefeated.

McKinley hopes to capitalize on its momentum after a 43-0 win at Baker in the opening week of regular season action. Potential offensive leaders for the Panthers include senior running back Jeremiah Allen, senior wide receiver Andy Brumfield and junior tight end Jesus Alarado.