St. John falls to Hanson 45-22 in Week 1 action

Staff Report

St. John seemed poised to hold Hanson Memorial to a tight game in the first quarter of action Friday night, but the situation changed drastically in the second quarter.

Hanson scored 27 points against the Eagles in the second quarter to help seal a 45-22 win in the season opener in Franklin.

The Eagles trailed 12-0 in the second quarter when Maddox Bennett connected with Andrew Kleinpeter on an 18-yard pass, followed by a Gage Blanchard point-after kick.

But the Tigers responded with TDs on runs of 34, 12 and 9 yards to take a 33-7 lead over the Eagles at the half.

A touchdown run of 34 yards by Eugene Foucard and 12-yard TD carry by Ethan LeBlanc sealed Tigers scoring in the first half.

The Eagles continued the fight and managed a Bennett 5-yard run in the third quarter, but the extra-point kick failed.

The SJHS forced the Hanson offense into its own end zone for a safety in the fourth quarter. Kleinpeter wrapped scoring on a 13-yard run in the fourth. Blanchard followed with an extra-point kick.

Kleinpeter finished with 22 carries for 97 yards, while Bennett completed 13 of 23 passes for 107 yards with one interception.

Kleinepeter tallied 11 receptions for 66 yards, while Blanchard had two catches for 18 yards.

WEEK 2 ACTION

The Eagles hope the friendly confines of Andrew Canova Green Devil Stadium will give them all the momentum they need to get past a much improved Central Private.

Kickoff is 7 p.m.

The Redhawks enter this week’s game after a 47-0 loss to Central Catholic of Morgan City. CPHS joined the Louisiana High School Athletic Association last year after competing for many years under the auspices of the Mississippi Private School Association. Leaders for CPHS include senior running back Ty Shaffer, junior wide receiver Michael Gremillion, junior running back Hunter Pourciau, senior defensive tackles Bennett Easley and Gage Collins and junior tackle Dawson Glover.