Bulldogs visit Capitol after Week 1 triumph

Staff Report

The White Castle Bulldogs head into action Thursday with one less day of preparation for their Week 2 opponent, but they will have momentum on their side.

WCHS travels to Memorial Stadium in Baton Rouge for action against Capitol in non-district action. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

White Castle heads into the fray after a 42-0 rout over visiting Mentorship Academy at Rocky Ourso Memorial Bulldog Stadium.

Jamal Brown scored three touchdowns to power the Bulldogs. He scored on runs of 25, 15 and 20 yards to power WCHS.

Cedric Allen scored twice, including a TD on a 70-yard punt return.

White Castle led Mentorship 28-0 at the half.

The Bulldogs scored on their first two drives. The WCHS defense did not allow Mentorship a first down until the second half.

“We’re doing really well at this point, and I’m very pleased with the effort, but we obviously have a lot to work on down the road .But overall I was pleased,” head coach Marc Brown said. “We’ve improved on offense, defense and turnovers, but we have keep getting better.”

Kwan Melancon had two sacks and two tackles behind the line for the Bulldog defense.

He expects a much more formidable battle from Capitol, which means they need to make the most of practices leading into the game. “They’re really athletic, and they don’t ever really have a whole lot of problems with speed and athleticism,” Brown said. “What we need to do is keep getting better by continuing to improve on offense, defense and eliminating penalties.”