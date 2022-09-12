Mike Mitchell, Jaeden Paul lead Plaquemine past McKinley, 44-14

Staff Report

A muddy, messy field may have posed challenges in Plaquemine’s Week 2 matchup at McKinley, but it did not stop the Green Devils from dominating the Panthers last Friday night.

Quarterback Mike Mitchell and fellow senior Jaedan Paul each scored two touchdowns a 44-14 victory that kept PHS undefeated after two games.

Mitchell scored on an 8-yard keeper and connected with Dalano Sanders on a 52-yard TD pass.

Mitchell finished the night with 285 yards total offense.

He carried 16 times for 107 yards, and completed 10 of 22 passes for 178 yards.

Paul scored twice on interception returns of 20 and 40 yards.

“Offensive may have not played the way wanted … we weren’t clicking on all cylinders,” head coach Drey Troxclair said. “But the defense bailed us out by playing very well, but we have to get better rhythm on offense.

“We moved the ball really well, but we kept shooting ourselves in the foot with bad snaps or penalties. We’re going to have to work on this before we face Tara on Friday.”

Dajon Beloney scored on a 10-yard run, while Zaelon Baldwin scored on a fumble recovery.

Beloney carried five times for 74 yards, while Tyrese Mosby tallied 34 yards off three carries. Vincent Dawson ran eight times for 29 yards.

Aiden Cain and Antonio Scott each had eight tackles, while Parker Jackson notched six. Jaedna Paul, Drago Davis, Robert Lockett and Thaveon Jordan each had four.

Javonte Frazier came through on four of five PAT kicks.

The Green Devils host the win-starved Tara Trojans in the regular season home opener Friday.Tara enters the game 0-2 after a loss to Broadmoor, which had not won a game in more than two years.

The Green Devils need to overlook Tara’s misfortunes when they go head-to-head Friday.

What we need to do is focusing on us and focus on what we’re doing to get better at our brand of football,” he said. “We need to make sure we do the right things on the running game, passing, defense and special teams – it’s all about making ourselves a better team.” Kickoff at Andrew Canova Stadium is 7 p.m.