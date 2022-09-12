Andrew Kleinpeter's three touchdowns power St. John 29-14 victory

Staff Report

Soggy field conditions can often pose a football team as the opposition on the other side of the line, but St. John weathered that storm effectively in its home opener.

Senior Andrew Kleinpeter’s three touchdowns powered the Eagles to a 29-14 win over Central Private amid rainy weather last Friday at Andrew Canova Green Devil Stadium.

Kleinpeter tallied 202 yards rushing to lead St. John’s 286-yard ground attack, which continued amid a slight – but steady – rain during the first half.

Before Kleinpeter’s three scoring runs, the Eagles gained the advantage of CPHS when senior quarterback Maddox Bennet connected with Gage Bennett for a 13-yard TD pass amid a swarm of defenders.

Bennett completed five of eight passes for 30 yards. He carried nine times for 42 yards.

The Eagles led 13-0 at the half off a Kleinpeter 52-yard scamper and stretched their lead by off his 4-yard run in the third stanza. A Gage Blanchard PAT put the Eagles ahead 20-0 going into the last 12 minutes of action.

It didn’t stop Central Private from an attempt to pull off a late heartbreaker over SJHS.

Reese Dean scored his first of two TDs off a 2-yard sneak, but Kleinpeter’s 4-yard run in the fourth gave the Eagles a measure of breathing room against their visitors.

Central Private refused to throw in the towel, however. Quarterback Jackson Day connected with Dean for a 73-yard scoring pass late for the second TD of the stanza. Day took a pass from Dean for a two-point conversion.

The Eagles sealed the win in the fourth off a safety to wrap scoring for the game.

Day completed three of four passes for 77 yards. Dean was his target on all three completions.

Ty Shaffer led the CPHS rushing attack with 61 yards off nine carries, while Hunter Bourgeois ran 11 times for 54 yards.

Central Private finished with 124 rushing yards off 43 carries. CPHS fumbled five times, but only one miscue triggered a turnover. The Eagles amassed 14 penalties for 144 yards, while Central Private was flagged 12 times for 99 yards.