White Castle remains unbeaten after win against Capitol

Staff Report

White Castle remained unbeaten after the second week of high school football action, but head coach Marc Brown said the Bulldog offense needs more consistency before the district season begins.

The Bulldogs used a strong first half showing to power past Capitol, 48-26, in non-district action last Thursday in Baton Rouge at Memorial Stadium.

Brown said he’ll take the win, but the execution on offense needs work.

Much of that issue stems from his team adjusting to the new triple-option scheme he put in place this season.

“I don’t think we played as well as we should have in terms of execution,” he said. “We have some work to do to get back on track.”

That’s not to say Brown isn’t happy with a victory, particularly against Capitol.

“I’m happy we’re still undefeated after Capitol gave us problems with our linemen on offense,” he said. “But we can’t let ourselves get comfortable.”

Vondes Shaw scooped up a fumble for a 50-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Shedrick Allen scored on runs of 15 and 30 yards for WCHS, which led 30-14 at halftime.

Dorian Davis scored on a fumble recovery from inside the Capitol 10 yard-line to stretch the lead to 40-20 at the end of the third.

WCHS returns home this week for non-district action Friday against the Baker Buffaloes (1-1), who defeated Mentorship Academy last week. “They’re struggling, but they’re coming in after the win over Mentorship, which has a good program,” Brown said. “We can’t take anyone lightly.”