Three teams at home, one on road in Week 3 football

Staff Report

A homefield advantage will prevail for three of four Iberville Parish high school football teams in Week 3 action, including two squads that hope to remain unbeaten.

Plaquemine plays its first regular season home game under head coach Drey Troxclair when the Green Devils entertain Tara in the District 7-4A opener.

The Class 1A White Castle Bulldogs will await the challenge of the Class 3A Baker Buffaloes, while East Iberville hopes to pull past a Week 2 loss when they host Magnolia School of Excellence.

St. John, meanwhile, embarks on a long trip to Calcasieu Parish on the heels of last week’s victory.

PLAQUEMINE VS. TARA

The Green Devils face Tara on the heels of their win over McKinley, but Tara hopes to do all it can to get past last week’s game.

The Trojans (0-2) head to Plaquemine with the distinction of a loss to Broadmoor that ended a Buccaneer losing streak of more than two years.

Tara’s lone win last season came against Broadmoor, while the Green Devils routed the Trojans, 51-6, in last year’s matchup.

Potential starts for Tara include senior quarterback Christian Lanieux, senior wide receiver Ernest Rivers, junior running back Jordan Bowie, senior defensive end Jashawn Beauchamp, junior guard Adrian Holmes and sophomore tackle Brandon Walker.

WHITE CASTLE VS. BAKER

The Bulldogs begin a two-game homestand Friday when they host the Baker (1-1), who head to Rocky Ourso Memorial Stadium on the heels of a 20-14 win over Mentorship Academy.

WCHS remained unbeaten after a 48-26 win over Capitol High School in Week 2 non-district fare.

Sophomore quarterback Jaylan Williams is at the helm of Baker’s offense, which also includes senior running back Jakobie Butler and sophomore wide receiver Trishawn Stewart. Leaders on the Buffalo defense include senior tackle Michael Jones, junior tackle Shannon Holiday and junior nose guard Jemarcus Jones.

ST. JOHN VS. HAMILTON CHRISTIAN

The Eagles travel to Lake Charles on Friday for action against Hamilton Christian, who lost 52-14 to Hamilton Baptist Christian on Friday.

St. John heads to southwest Louisiana on the heels of a 29-14 win over Central Private.

Prospective leaders for HCHS include junior quarterback Tanner Hoover, junior wide receiver Messiah Simient, sophomore wide receiver Justis Rideaux, senior defensive back Noah Larue, junior nose guard Dillon Harmon and sophomore defensive lineman Devwin Rankins.

EAST IBERVILLE VS. MSE

The Tigers look to bounce back from a 33-0 rout at East Feliciana when they host Shreveport-based Magnolia School of Excellence.

Kickoff is 7 p.m.

MSE lost 49-18 to General Trass of Lake Providence action last week and fell to Lake Charles College Prep 54-6 in Week 1 competition. Potential leaders for MSE include junior quarterback Mark McCray, junior wide receiver Chad Thomas, senior wide receiver Justin Moore, senior defensive end Terrell Williams and senior defensive tackle Charles Murphy Jr.