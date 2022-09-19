East Iberville posts first victory of season against Magnolia School of Excellence

Staff Report

The East Iberville Tigers can rest a little more comfortably – for now, at least.

EIHS, still feeling the sting of an 0-2 start that included a close loss to Slaughter Charter and a shutout against East Feliciana, took out its frustrations against Magnolia School of Excellence in a 51-6 rout at home Sept. 16.

Trey Perkins powered the Tiger offense with 209 yards rushing and three touchdowns, but he wasn’t the only standout in the victory.

Teammate Dylan Raven started the scoring rally with a 53-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, along with a 4-yard receiving touchdown.

Cameron Benjamin also tacked on a 46-yard receiving touchdown

Meanwhile, Theo Dunn scored on a 56-yard TD scamper and had a 32-yard reception for EIHS.

Chene Thompson powered the Tiger defense with two interceptions.

“He was lights-out defensively,” head coach Justin Joseph said.

One of his interceptions led to a touchdown, but it was called back for an illegal block.

The Tigers travel Thursday to Baker for non-district action.

Two more non-district games, both at home, remain before the District 8-1A slate begins against Oct. 14 against Ascension Catholic. The Bulldogs will host Pine High School of Franklinton on Sept. 30 and Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy on Oct. 7.