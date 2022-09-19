Plaquemine remains unbeaten after 55-0 victory against Tara

Staff Report

The Plaquemine Green Devils needed very little time to prove their dominance over Tara in District 7-4A action.

In fact, it took PHS only quarter.

Plaquemine stormed out to a 30-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in its 55-0 blowout against the struggling Trojans (0-3) on Friday at Andrew Canova Green Devil Stadium.

Plaquemine remained unbeaten after three outings, which has set the stage for a district showdown Friday in Baton Rouge against undefeated Istrouma.

Senior quarterback Mike Mitchell passed for three touchdowns and scored one more on a keeper. He completed four of six passes for 119 yards and carried nine times for 96 yards.

Mitchell connected with Aiden Joseph for a 41-yard TD less than three minutes into the game. His conversion pass to Tyris Pierre put the Green Devils ahead 8-0.

Mitchell followed with a 2-yard keeper and a 10-yard to Devin Lanieu that put Plaquemine ahead 22-0.

“We did what we were supposed to do,” Plaquemine head coach Drey Troxclair said. “We played our style of football and didn’t let off the gas.

A Shermar Carter 83-yard interception was lateralled to Diego Davis TD that ended the first quarter with a 30-0 Green Devil lead after Mitchell’s two-point conversion.

The onslaught continued in the second quarter with a Carter fumble recovery TD and Mitchell’s 30-yard pass to senior Dalano Sanders that ended the first half with a 42-0 PHS lead.

The younger Green Devils enjoyed time in the spotlight in the second half. Freshman Dejon Beloney scored on a 5-yard TD run, while sophomore Tyrese Mosby capped scoring for the night on a 27-yard scamper.

“I was proud of our execution and the way we put together a full four-quarter game together in in all three phases,” Troxclair said.

Sanders chalked 68 receiving yards for the night, while junior Aidan Joseph tallied 41.

Carter finished with 130 yards on interceptions.

Tara came to Plaquemine on the heels of a 14-0 loss against Broadmoor. The schedule gets no easier for Tara, which hosts unbeaten West Feliciana on Friday.