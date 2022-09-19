White Castle tames Buffaloes, 28-8, in road victory

Staff Report

The White Castle Bulldogs remained unstoppable when they rolled to a 28-8 win on the road last week against the Baker Buffaloes in non-district action.

Shedrick Allen powered the Bulldogs with two touchdowns. He finished with a game-high 125 yards rushing.

Teammates Jamall Brown and Jamond Miller also had scoring runs for the Bulldogs, who improved to 3-0.

WCHS led 22-0 at halftime.

“We looked good in spots, but we will need more consistency in execution,” White Castle head coach Marc Brown said.

The win gives the Bulldogs momentum as they head toward a district schedule that includes longtime archrival Ascension Catholic, along with St. John and East Iberville.

WCHIS will play its last non-district game of the season in two weeks against Catholic-Pointe Coupee, a formidable 1A team that finished Division IV state-runner up in 2019. White Castle gears up this week for action against another Pointe Coupee Parish foe when they host Livonia.