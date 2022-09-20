Week 4 action brings tougher games for Plaquemine, White Castle

Staff Report

Tall orders await two unbeaten Iberville Parish high school football teams, while two others look to build on last week’s victories in Week 4 action.

The Plaquemine Green Devils head to Baton Rouge for action against undefeated Istrouma, while White Castle hopes to keep its record unblemished when the Bulldogs face Livonia. Both games are Friday.

St. John and East Iberville both look to capitalize on their momentum from wins last week. The Eagles host West St. Mary Thursday at Plaquemine High’s Andrew Canova Green Devil Stadium, while the Tigers head to East Baton Rouge Parish for action against Baker.

PLAQUEMINE

The Green Devils had a tough challenge against Ascension Episcopal in Week 1, but PHS dominated both McKinley and Tara during the past two weeks.

Istrouma staved off Capitol in Week 1 but breezed past Broadmoor – both struggling programs – after the win over Capitol.

Both teams will face potentially their toughest adversaries when they lock up at 7 p.m. at Istrouma High School Stadium.

Potential standouts for the Indians include junior quarterback Lemoine Brady, junior running back Treyvon Simon, senior wide receiver D’marcus Simon and senior tight end Le’Darius Jones

Plaquemine head coach Drey Troxclair considers Istrouma a very formidable foe.

“They’ve got some great players on both sides of the ball as well as the most size we’ve seen all year,” he said. “We will have to have a great week of practice this week and zero in on technique.”

WHITE CASTLE

The Bulldogs will have homefield advantage when the Wildcats (1-1) come to town on the heels of a 6-0 loss to Port Allen.

Livonia routed Pine Prairie, 25-0, in its season opener, while the Bulldogs await LHS on the heels of a 28-8 win over Baker.

Leaders for the Wildcats include senior running back Christopher Johnson, senior wide receiver Joseph Hutchinson, senior wide receiver Alex Sandoval and senior defensive tackle Ethan Mitchell.

Livonia is no stranger to head coach Marc Brown, who oversaw the Wildcat program for three years.

“Livonia is a good football team,” he said. "They will be a big challenge … playing up to a 4A school is always a challenge.”

ST. JOHN

The Eagles are back home at Andrew Canova Green Devil Stadium Thursday to entertain West St. Mary, a 1A squad based in Baldwin.

It’s been a tough year for West St. Mary, which is 0-3 after home games against Patterson (40-0), Catholic-Pointe Coupee (57-0) and Northside of Lafayette (52-6).

The Wolfpack leaders consist of senior wide receiver Steven August, junior tight end Kalun Hill, junior strong safety Jaylon Robertson and sophomore defensive end Tyrae Lively.

“They have very good athletes that we will need to make sure we keep in front of us defensively,” St. John coach Coby Minton said. “Offensively, we need to continue to play our physical brand of ball but do a better job taking care of the football.”

EAST IBERVILLE

The Tigers hope to follow suit with White Castle by defeating Baker on the road Thursday. Sophomore quarterback Jaylan Williams is at the helm of Baker’s offense, which also includes senior running back Jakobie Butler and sophomore wide receiver Trishawn Stewart. Leaders on the Buffalo defense include senior tackle Michael Jones, junior tackle Shannon Holiday and junior nose guard Jemarcus Jones.