Baker topples East Iberville, 38-20, in non-district action

Staff Report

The young East Iberville Tigers got momentum off a strong offensive showing from junior quarterback Trey Perkins, but Baker managed to hold off EIHS, 38-20, in non-district action last week.

The visiting Tigers slipped to 1-3 for the season but return home Friday for action against Pine (4-0).

Perkins propelled the offense with a 35-yard touchdown reception from quarterback. He also scored two other touchdowns, both 2 yards apiece. One of the 2-yard sneaks came after a 56-yard scamper.