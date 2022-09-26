Baker topples East Iberville, 38-20, in non-district action

Staff Report

The young East Iberville Tigers got momentum off a strong offensive showing from junior quarterback Trey Perkins, but Baker managed to hold off EIHS, 38-20, in non-district action last week.

East Iberville quarterback Trey Perkins, seen in action last season, scored three touchdowns for the Tigers in action at Baker. The Tigers host Pine on Friday.

The visiting Tigers slipped to 1-3 for the season but return home Friday for action against Pine (4-0).

Perkins propelled the offense with a 35-yard touchdown reception from quarterback. He also scored two other touchdowns, both 2 yards apiece. One of the 2-yard sneaks came after a 56-yard scamper.