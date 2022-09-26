Plaquemine unstoppable in 50-0 rout over Istrouma

Staff Report

Four weeks of the 2022 high school football season are in the books, and the Plaquemine Green Devils have shown no loss in momentum.

The Green Devils headed to Baton Rouge last Friday for their toughest opponent yet this season, but it did not affect their momentum.

Senior quarterback Mike Mitchell remained the dominant force for Plaquemine, this time in a 50-0 rout against previously unbeaten Istrouma in District 6-4A action.

Mitchell carried 17 times for 124 and three touchdowns.

Mitchell threw for two additional TDs and completed eight of 16 passes for 125 yards.

The win kept the Green Devils undefeated (4-0, 3-0 in District 7-4A) for their best start since the 2014 season. Istrouma dropped to 3-1 and 2-1 in district.

Mitchell powered Plaquemine with 354 yards total offense.

“I thought we put together a great week of practice in preparation for an undefeated opponent on the road,” Plaquemine head coach Drey Troxclair said. “We came out fast and never left off the gas.”

The Green Devils did much of their work early in the game.

Mitchell’s 32-yard touchdown pass to Devin Lanieu and a two-point conversion pass to Tyris Pierre put PHS ahead 8-0. He followed with keepers of 3 and 32 yards to put the Green Devils ahead 22-0.

A Vincent Dawson 8-yard scamper – the lone TD of the second quarter – sent PHS to halftime with a 30-0 lead.

Mitchell struck again in the third quarter with a 29-yard scoring pass to Aiden Joseph and a 5-yard keeper. He connected with JoJo Frazier for a two-point conversion on the first touchdown, but the Green Devils came up on the conversion after the second TD.

Lanieu bagged his second TD catch of the game off a 9-yard pass from junior Brandon Smith in the fourth quarter.

“The offensive line opened up great holes and really imposed their will on the Istrouma defense,” Troxclair said. “Our defense played very well, and we didn’t give up much at all in the run or pass game and was super aggressive all night.

“Overall, this was our best game performance for four quarters so far this season,” he said.

Freshman running back Dejon Beloney, who carried four times for 69 yards. Junior running back Vincent Dawson caught three passes for 31 yards, while fellow junior RB J’Kolby McCoy took two passes for 19 yards.

Jaedan Paul and Shermar Carter each intercepted two Istrouma passes, and Landon Carter grabbed one. On defense, senior cornerback Traevon Jordan notched three sacks. Fellow upperclassmen Tyris Pierre and Antonio Scott notched one each.