White Castle stays unbeaten after 38-13 victory against Livonia

Staff Report

Basic components do all the work when building a successful football program, and those factors helped White Castle remain unbeaten last Friday in Week 4 action.

The Bulldogs took an early lead, responded quickly when the opponent fought back and used extra efforts to seal a victory.

It was the simple rules that bought the Bulldogs a long way in a 38-13 victory against Livonia in non-district action at Milton “Rocky” Ourso Memorial Stadium.

Those efforts paid off handsomely for White Castle, which improved to 4-0 – the team’s best start in more than 15 years.

A win for the Class 1A Bulldogs against Class 4A Livonia will also give WCHS a boost in power points, which could help tremendously once playoffs begin.

“This game was very big for us … the biggest win I’ve had since I’ve been here,” said third-year White Castle coach Marc Brown, who previously served as head mentor of the Livonia program.

Touchdown runs of 15 and 20 yards by sophomore quarterback Shadrack Allen gave the Bulldogs a 16-0 lead in the first quarter, but Livonia senior quarterback Cado Johnson’s TD on a 18-yard keeper cut the WCHS lead to 16-8 at halftime.

The Bulldogs turned up the intensity in the second half when Jamal Brown broke loose for a 15-yard run and Allen raced 50 yards to put WCHS ahead 30-8 by the end of the third quarter.

Allen struck once more when he raced 42 yards early in the fourth quarter.

Livonia eked out one more touchdown as Parris Hayes ran for a 15-yard TD, but the Wildcats came up short on a two-point conversion pass attempt.

White Castle penalties on a personal foul and unsportsmanlike conduct gave Livonia a chance to tighten the score, but the Bulldog defense forced a Wildcat interception that allowed WCHS to seal the victory.

“At this point, I like where we are,” Brown said. “There are a lot of things to fix, but at this point we are really looking good.”

White Castle travels Friday for action against another Pointe Coupee squad when the Bulldogs visit Catholic-Pointe Coupee.