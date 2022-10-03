Houma Christian ends Eagles three-game winning streak

Staff Report

HOUMA – St. John head coach Coby Minton knew Houma Christian was not the same team the Eagles faced one year earlier, and his warning proved true.

Two touchdowns in the fourth quarter helped HCHS stop St. John’s’ three-game winning streak in a 34-21 victory.

St. John dropped to 3-2 for the season.

Senior quarterback Maddox Bennett still tallied 200-plus yards total offense when 126 yards rushing on 24 carries. The senior Eagle also completed nine of 13 passes for 30 yards with two touchdowns. He also had one interception.

But it was a big win for a team that could barely field a program one year ago when Houma and other areas along the coastal region spent the fall in recovery mode after Hurricane Ida.

“We had some costly turnovers and penalties in certain spots,” Minton said. “We had a touchdown called back because of a penalty, and then another penalty on a first down that would have let us get another two or three minutes off the clock late in the fourth quarter.”

A 79-yard touchdown pass put Houma Christian head 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Bennett connected with Amad Wilson on a 21-yard scoring pass, followed by a Gage Blanchard kick that tied the game 7-7 in the second quarter.

HCHS came back with touchdowns on runs of 39 and 64 yards, but St. John blocked the PAT on the second Houma Christian TD.

A Patrick Edwards 10-yard reception on a Bennett pass, put the Eagles within one touchdown at halftime.

Neither team scored in the third quarter, but Bennett’s 1-yard sneak in the fourth gave the Eagles a one-point lead.

HCHS regained the lead with a 1-yard dive and sealed victory with a 54-yard interception return that dealt the Eagles a heartbreaker. St. John travels Thursday to Donaldsonville to begin District 8-1A action against Ascension Catholic.