Plaquemine Green Devils 5-0 after 48-16 victory against St. Michael

Domination remained the name of the game for Plaquemine, which stayed unbeaten last week against District 6-4A foe St. Michael the Archangel.

Neither team scored in the first quarter, but Plaquemine (5-0, 3-0 in 6-4A) took a decisive lead in the second quarter and left St. Michaels in the dust during for a 48-16 victory at Andrew Canova Green Devil Stadium.

Senior quarterback Michael Mitchell tallied 311 yards passing (13 for 31) with two touchdowns. He carried 12 times for 50 yards and one TD.

Aidan Joseph took six of Mitchell’s passes for 222 yards and one TD. Jkolby McCoy, meanwhile, had one catch for 47 yards.

“We’ve done a good job of remaining focused and playing our style of football,” Plaquemine head coach Drey Trosclair said. “The offense had to put the ball in the air and operate a heavy passing attack. We did a good job of getting open, and our pass protection was good.”

It marked the first time since the season opener against Ascension Episcopal that the Green Devils did not score in the opening stanza.

Plaquemine compensated for it in the first quarter when Mitchell connected with Dalano Sanders for a 15-yard TD pass, but the Green Devils came up short on the two-point conversion attempt.

Mitchell stretched the lead on a 16-yard scramble, following by a Devin Lanieu two-point conversion that gave Plaquemine a 14-0 advantage.

A Dajon Belloney 48-yard punt return and Mitchell’s two-point conversion pass added to the woes.

The Green Devils gained another two points off a safety on a snap over the punter’s head in the end zone.

The Archangels notched one TD toward the end of the second quarter off a 10 yard-pass, but the two-point conversion failed to end the first half with a 24-6 deficit against Plaquemine.

A snap over the punter’s head led to a safety for SMHS, whose deficit was cut to 24-8 by the end of the third stanza.

The Green Devils stretched their lead in the fourth quarter off Mitchell’s 53-yard pass to Joseph, while Lanieu scored on a 10-yard scamper. Two-point conversion attempts failed after both touchdowns.

Defense shined for the last to Plaquemine touchdowns.

Landon Carter grabbed a SMHS pass to score on a 30-yard interception return, while Diego Davis chalked up a pick-6 on a 50-yard scamper.

Plaquemine came up short on two-point conversion attempt after both TDs.

The Archangels eked out one last TD off an 8-yard run.

Davis’s two interception returns totaled 93 yards.

The Green Devils denied SMHS 34 yards off four sacks.

Traveon Jordan tallied 14 tackles – 10 solos and four assists – while Aiden Cain had 13 off 10 solos and three assists. Parker Jackson’s 12 tackles came off six solos and six assists.

“Defensively, we’ve played some really great football through five weeks,” Trosclair said. “Those guys are really clicking on that side of the ball. We are flying around to the football and creating turnovers at a high clip.”