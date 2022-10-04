Week 6 action brings crucial district battles

Staff Report

A District 6-4A showdown looms for Plaquemine, while St. John and White Castle begin their district slates and East Iberville looks for a win before its league play begins.

St. John heads south on La. 1 Thursday for a battle against Ascension Catholic, while Plaquemine heads north on La. 1 Friday night for a clash against Brusly. White Castle hosts Ascension Christian for homecoming, while East Iberville entertains newcomer Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy for one last pre-district game.

PLAQUEMINE

The Green Devils remain one of the hottest programs in the Baton Rouge area after a 48-16 win over St. Michael in District 6-4A action, but Brusly (4-1, 3-0) hopes to take PHS down a notch on Friday at Panther Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

The Panthers will unleash a squad of size and experience, including senior wide receiver Stephen Anderson, junior tight end Cody Loupe, senior running back Koby Skelton, junior defensive end Brenan Williams and senior defensive end Brennan Williams.

“Brusly is a good 4-1 football team, so we’re going to have to have great week of practice,” Plaquemine coach Drey Trosclair said. “We’re going to have to do a great job of staying focused and executing our game plan.”

ST. JOHN

The Eagles begin their District 6-1A slate with potentially the toughest team in the league when they visit Ascension Catholic. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium.

Both teams look to rebound from losses. St. John comes to Donaldsonville on the heels of a 34-21 loss at Houma Christian, while Ascension Catholic (3-2) is reeling from a 33-28 loss at Episcopal and a 20-19 heartbreaker Sept. 22 at Dunham.

The Bulldogs are led by senior quarterback Bryce Leonard, senior wide receiver Brooks Leonard, senior running back Landon Szubinksi and senior guard Tre Williams.

“We will have to clean up our mistakes to beat Ascension Catholic,” St. John coach Coby Minton said. “They’ve lost two in a row and they’re hungry for a win.”

WHITE CASTLE

The Bulldogs are angry about the 36-8 loss at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, and they’ve set their focus on winless Ascension Christian of Gonzales to reverse the fortunes.

Ascension Christian heads to Rocky Ourso Memorial Stadium after a 36-28 loss to North Central.

Potential standouts for Ascension Christian include quarterback Ethan Cormier, wide receiver Aubrey Gathright, tackle Cody Dison and defensive end Nick Davis.

“You can’t take anyone for granted in district or any other week,” White Castle head coach Marc Brown said. “They run the triple option like this, and they’re hungry for a win, so records mean nothing at this point.”

EAST IBERVILLE

The Tigers (1-4) want to reverse the trend of four consecutive losses Friday when they host Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy in their last non-district game on the slate.

East Iberville awaits LRCA after the Tigers lost 63-28 to Pine last week.

The young roster includes sophomore quarterback Jacquelle Smith, junior running back Caleb Mosely, sophomore lineman Tyler Geans and sophomore defensive end Coleman Francis. “They’re a new program, but it seems like a winnable game for us,” East Iberville head coach Justin Joseph said. “But we can’t take anyone lightly, either.”