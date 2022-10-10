Prime district matchups highlight Week 7 action

Staff Report

East Iberville faces what is likely the toughest opponent on its 2022 schedule, Plaquemine aims to remain unbeaten, and St. John looks to regroup after a loss in Week 7 high school football action.

Meanwhile, White Castle gets a week off prior to three consecutive district games before playoffs

Here’s a look at the games on the slate across Iberville Parish:

ST. JOHN

The Eagles play their second consecutive Ascension Parish squad, but Ascension Christian may not pack the same punch as Ascension Catholic, a longtime 1A powerhouse.

Kickoff Thursday night is 7 p.m.

The St. John offense hit a roadblock against Ascension Catholic last week in Donaldsonville, but

Ascension Christian, coached by Josh Puryear, remained winless after a 58-7 loss at White Castle, but St. John head coach Koby Minton emphasized his Eagles cannot afford to overlook the Gonzales-based Lions.

“You can throw records out the window,” Minton said. “Coach Puryear will have those guys ready to play.”

Potential standouts for Ascension Christian include quarterback Ethan Cormier, wide receiver Aubrey Gathright, tackle Cody Dison and defensive end Nick Davis.

EAST IBERVILLE

The Tigers (2-4) gained some momentum after they tacked their second win of the season on their homecoming night when they routed Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy 48-6 in non-district action.

Ascension Catholic travels to St. Gabriel on the heels of a 49-0 over St. John at Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium in Donaldsonville.

The Tiger will need to halt ACHS quarterback Bryce Leonard, who threw for three touchdowns against St. John. They must also put the brakes on Ascension Catholic running back Casey Mays, who ran for two touchdowns.

PLAQUEMINE

The Green Devils (7-0) hope to keep their record unblemished Friday they entertain the Belaire Bengals (1-5, 1-3 in District 6-4A). Kickoff at Andrew Canova Green Devil Stadium is 7 p.m.

PHS awaits the Bengals after a 49-0 win over district rival Brusly.

Belaire travels to Plaquemine one week after an 18-6 win over Broadmoor (2-5), who will host the Green Devils on Oct. 21. Top players on the Bengal roster include quarterback Theron Garner, running back Denchlass Jeter, middle linebacker Treylon Ingram, running back Javieon Morgan, wide receiver Bertrell Williams and defensive end Dayyon Edwards.