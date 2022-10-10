Plaquemine dominates Brusly in 43-14 victory

Staff Report

Pre-game hype for the District 6-4A showdown between Westbank rival Plaquemine and Brusly suggested the game would amount to the toughest battle both teams faced thus far in the season.

It didn’t turn out that way.

PHS held the Panthers scoreless across three quarters en route to a 43-14 victory in a District 6-4A action before an overflow crowd last Friday at Panther stadium.

The Green Devil defense netted two interceptions and held Brusly to 114 yards rushing and only 13 yards passing.

Meanwhile, Plaquemine got plenty of mileage on offense.

PHS finished the night with 571 yards total offense, with 544 coming from the ground attack.

Senior wide receiver Devin Lanieu amassed 224 yards off 12 carries for two touchdowns, while senior Mike Mitchell tallied 195 yards on 20 carries, with two touchdowns. Vincent Dawson chalked 80 yards off 11 carries, with one TD.

Shemar Carter carried four times for 30 yards, while Dajon Beloney had four carries for 15 yards.

PHS averaged 10.6 yards per carry.

The Green Devils swung out the gate with a Carter 82-yard kickoff return at the start of the game, followed by a Mitchell two-point conversion carry for an 8-0 lead.

The Panthers staved off Plaquemine the remainder of the first quarter, but the Green Devils stretched their lead on Mitchell’s 1-yard keeper and Lanieu’s 9-yard scamper. A two-point conversion attempt fizzled on the first TD, but JoJo Frazier punched in the run on the second score to put PHS ahead 21-0.

The Green Devils remained relentless in the second quarter when Dawson broke loose for an 8-yard TD early in the stanza, but PHS came up short on the two-point attempt.

PHS padded its lead when Aiden Cain blocked a punt in the Brusly end zone to tack on a safety for a 29-0 lead.

The onslaught continued when Lanieu sprinted 42 yards to the end zone on the next drive that added to Brusly’s woes. A Dawson conversion carry put PHS ahead 37-0.

His TD followed two holding penalties, including one that called back a scoring run.

A Mitchell 32-yard keeper put the Green Devils ahead 43-0. A JoJo Frazier point-after kick came up short.

Brusly avoided the shutout off a Cralvez Oxley 5-yard run and Josiah Hogan 2-yard sneak.

Plaquemine’s win dropped Brusly to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in District 6-4A.

The Green Devils return home for Week 7 action when they host Belaire. The road gets no easier for Brusly. The Panthers travel Friday to West Feliciana, which improved to 7-0 (4-0 in 6-4A) after a 44-30 win over St. Michael.