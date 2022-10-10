White Castle breezes past Ascension Christian, 58-7

Staff Report

One week after a loss to Catholic-Pointe Coupee, White Castle found the right channel to vent its frustration.

WCHS turned its attention to Ascension Christian and prevailed, 58-7, in action last Friday.

Shadrack Allen had four touchdowns to pace the Bulldogs, included 95, 67, 47 and 40 yards.

“It was a good way to rebound, get some things corrected use the lessons we learned as a good way to move forward,” head coach Marc Brown.

The Bulldogs (5-1, 1-0 in District 8-1A) will have an open date Friday but return the following week for action against St. John before their District 8-1A showdown against league leader Ascension Catholic.