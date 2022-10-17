Mitchell’s seven TDs ignite Plaquemine in victory against Belaire

Staff Report

Plaquemine’s homecoming game against Belaire gave Green Devil fans much of what they have seen in nearly every game this season.

The Green Devil offense proved unstoppable, and defense allowed virtually nothing in a 60-0 rout Homecoming night against the Bengals in District 6-4A action Friday at Andrew Canova Green Devil Stadium.

The game also showcased what has become almost the norm throughout the season from Michael Mitchell.

The senior quarterback, who completed 10 of 21 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns. On the rushing attack, he carried 16 times for 152 yards and four touchdowns.

The Green Devils racked up 485 total yards on 43 plays, for an average of 11.3 yards per play.

PHS tallied 269 yards rushing on 22 attempts for an average of 12.2 yards per carry. The Green Devil passing attack amassed 216 yards.

The victory marked the first time the Green Devils scored 60 points this season. It was the sixth time in seven games that PHS exceeded 40 points in a single game.

“I thought we played a great game … the offense had great balanced attack, and the defense played very well,” head coach Drey Troxclair said. “We played fast and physical.”

Mitchell started out of the gate with an 85-yard touchdown run, while Devin Lanieu tacked on two points on the conversion pass from Mitchell.

A 5-yard keeper by Mitchell put Plaquemine stretched the lead, but the Green Devils came up short on the conversion try.

PHS added a safety off a Belaire snap in the back of the end zone that put home team ahead 16-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Mitchell’s TD runs of 12 and 8 yards, followed by successful two-point conversion keepers put Plaquemine ahead 32-0 at halftime.

The Green Devil quarterback turned his focus to the passing game in the third quarter, which put four more TDs on the scoreboard by the end of the stanza.

Mitchell connected with Aiden Joseph on a 60-yard pass and found Delano Sanders for a 20-point lob. He also tossed a 30-yarder to Vince Dawson that wrapped scoring for the game.

In addition, Diego Davis scored on a 38-yard interception return.

Mitchell tossed two-point conversion passes to Tyrese Mosby and Vince Dawson in the fourth.

Plaquemine also had three touchbacks in the kicking game.

Brandon Smith had an 86-yard carry for the Green Devils, while Mosby had three for 16 yards. Dawson caught three passes for 49 yards and Lanieu grabbed three for 33 yards. J’kolby McCoy had a 35-yard reception and Dajon Belone caught a 19-yard throw.

PHS goes on the road the next two weeks. The Green Devils travel tomorrow (Friday) to Broadmoor district fare and visit Ferriday for non-district action Oct. 28.

Those two games will lead up to a showdown in the regular season finale Nov. 4 when Plaquemine hosts West Feliciana. WFHS (8-0) visits Belaire on Friday and hosts Broadmoor (1-6) on Oct. 28.