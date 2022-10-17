St. John Eagles tame Ascension Christian Lions, 39-7, in district fare

Staff Report

GONZALES -- One week after a loss to an Ascension football team, the St. John Eagles took out their frustrations on another team from that parish.

The Eagle defense held Ascension Christian to 58 yards total offense in a 39-7 rout last Thursday, one week after SJHS suffered a loss against Class 1A powerhouse Ascension Catholic in Donaldsonville.

The Eagles improved to 4-3 and 1-1 in District 8-1A action.

St. John mounted a ground attack that totaled 369 yards for the night, and much of those yards came from junior wide receiver Michael Patrick Edwards.

Edwards ran for 222 yards on 22 carries three touchdowns, while Amed Wilson had eight carries for 108 yards and two TDs.

Wilson also grabbed two passes for 59 yards, including a 33-yard catch.

Edwards finished the first half with 17 carries for 163 yards.

Gage Blanchard – who substituted for injured quarterback Maddox Bennett – completed 5 of 15 passes for 90 yards.

The Eagles got a modest showing on the scoreboard in the first half. SJHS took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter off an Edwards sneak and led 13-0 at halftime off his 35-yard run in the second stanza. Blanchard booted the extra-point kick on the second-quarter TD.

St. John broke the lead wide open in the second half when Wilson returned an interception 29 yards to the end zone, but SJHS came up short on the extra-point kick.

Blanchard’s 3-yard keeper padded the Eagle lead, but the Lions blocked the PAT attempt.

Edwards struck once more when he raced 55 yards, while Wilson tacked one more TD on a 2-yard sneak.

Ascension Christian avoided the shutout when Trevor Russell connected with Hayden Sittig for a 20-yard TD in the fourth. Russell came through for the point-after kick.

Russell completed 10 of 25 passes for 134 yards. St. John hosts district foe White Castle for its homecoming game Friday.