Parish rivalry highlights Week 8 football action

Another chapter will be added to the longtime rivalry between two Iberville Parish football programs, while two other squads take to the road for Week 8 football action.

The St. John Eagles celebrate homecoming against perennial rival White Castle, while East Iberville travels to Gonzales for action against Ascension Christian.

Meanwhile, Plaquemine heads to Baton Rouge for district action against long-struggling Broadmoor.

ST. JOHN vs. WHITE CASTLE

St. John (4-3) collides with White Castle (5-1) in a pivotal District 8-1A matchup at 7 p.m. Friday at Andrew Canova Stadium.

White Castle comes to Plaquemine after a bye week, while St. John toppled Ascension Christian for a district win last week.

The Eagles and Bulldogs battled in a district thriller that resulted in a 32-27 White Castle victory last year on Oct. 29.

“We had a good one last year against St. John, and with their homecoming last year they will be excited and look forward to this game, but so are we,” White Castle coach Marc Brown said. “Ever since I’ve been at White Castle, this has been a good rivalry.”

St. John gained momentum last week with a 39-7 rout over Ascension Christian.

White Castle is a considerably tougher opponent, but the key to victory is not very complicated, St. John head coach Coby Minton said.

“We have to stop their running game and play a complete game on offense to beat White Castle,” he said.

EAST IBERVILLE VS. ASCENSION CHRSITIAN

East Iberville travels to Gonzales after a 48-0 loss against Ascension Catholic, while Ascension Christian hopes to chalk its first win of the season after a 39-7 loss to St. John.

The Eagle offense got plenty of fire from Michael Patrick Edwards.

Edwards ran 222 yards on 22 carries three touchdowns, while Amed Wilson had eight carries for 108 yards and two TDs.

Ascension Christian quarterback Hayden Sittig passing performance against St. John last week (10-for-25 for 134 yards) could pose a threat, East Iberville coach Justin Joseph said.

“We definitely need to stop their passing game,” EIHS head coach Justin Joseph said. “Ascension Christian was our lone win last season, but as we really get into the crux of our district season, we need to do all we can to make this game a more meaningful win for us.”

PLAQUEMINE VS. BROADMOOR

The Green Devils remained unbeaten after a 60-0 rout over Belaire, and the trip to Broadmoor could bring a similar outcome.

The Buccaneers hope to pull past a 58-0 loss when the Green Devils come to Baton Rouge on Friday.

Seniors on the Broadmoor roster include wide receiver Christopher Morgan, middle linebacker Naim Morehouse, running backer Tydarion Searles.

“We are focused on being the best Plaquemine team we can be,” Plaquemine head coach Drey Troxclair said. “ We look to do out and put on a dominant performance.”