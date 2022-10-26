Two showdowns, one long drive highlight Week 8 football action for Iberville Parish teams

Staff Report

A district championship looms for the winner of one game Friday night, while another team seeks leverage for a playoff berth, and one hopes to encounter tougher competition before a title showdown in Week 9 action.

The highly anticipated showdown between White Castle and Ascension Catholic will decide the District 6-1A championship, while St. John and East Iberville will be looking for a win to gain a firmer grasp on a playoff berth.

Plaquemine, meanwhile, travels to Louisiana music haven Ferriday, where the unbeaten Green Devils hope to leave the home team singing the blues.

WHITE CASTLE vs. ASCENSION CATHOLIC

A major chapter in this decades-long rivalry will be written Friday night when district laurels loom for the victor in this year’s “Battle of the Bulldogs” at Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium in Donaldsonville.

Ascension Catholic won last year’s meeting, 42-22, but White Castle’s speed and intensity could make it a much closer – and still high-scoring – battle.

White Castle (6-1 3-0 in District 6-1A) visits Ascension after a 36-14 win over St. John. Its only blemish came from a 36-8 loss in Week 3 at Catholic-Pointe Coupee.

Ascension Catholic (7-2) dropped back-to-back game to two highly regarded parochial schools. They lost 20-19 at Dunham on Sept. 22 and fell 33-28 at Episcopal a week later.

“We’ve put ourselves in a good position,” White Castle head coach Marc Brown said. “I don’t know if you can necessarily stop a team like that, but the biggest thing you have to do is eliminate mistakes.

“We can’t turn over the ball and not give anything away in the kicking game, which is how they’ve scored a lot of points,” he said. “If we do that, we can give ourselves a chance.”

ST. JOHN VS. EAST IBERVILLE

A district championships is not on the line, but both teams have plenty to gain from a victory.

Both need a win to keep the playoff hopes alive.

St. John fell 36-14 against White Castle but made a strong showing in the second half.

East Iberville got much of its fuel from a 20-point rally in the second quarter that helped the Tigers turn back an improved Ascension Christian squad.

East Iberville coach Justin Joseph and St. John coach have mutual respect both for each other and their programs. They also know that their respective teams cannot let their guards down.

“St. John is much more talented than they were two years ago … Coby has those guys inspired to play good football,” Joseph said. “It’s going to take all hands on deck and have our skilled guys ready to go.”

The Eagles cannot afford to take EIHS lightly, Minton said.

“We will have to play like we did in the second half with White Castle to defeat East Iberville,” he said. “East Iberville is very athletic, but I think we will have the advantage up front. We will need to control the line of scrimmage.”

The Eagles won last year’s meeting, 26-14.

Kickoff at Andrew Canova Green Devil Stadium is 7 p.m. It will also be “Senior Night” in which SJHS will salute its outgoing players for their final home game.

PLAQUEMINE VS. FERRIDAY

The Green Devils (8-0) hope for stronger competition Friday when they make a 115-mile drive along the Mississippi Delta for action against Ferriday (2-6).

The Trojans won the Class 2A state title three years ago, but a 62-12 loss Friday at Mangham shows that those days may be far behind the program. It was the third consecutive loss for FHS, which fell 22-16 at General Trass in Lake Providence on Oct. 6 and 57-22 at Oak Grove on Oct. 14.

Standouts on the squad include senior wide receiver Chavo Thomas, senior quarterback Shacoby Boxley, senior running back Bobby Sheppard, and junior wide receiver Kevan Thompson.

“They aren’t having the best year,” Plaquemine head coach Drey Troxclair said. “They had a big talent dropoff from the 2019 squad, the year they won the state title. “But those seniors were freshmen on that state championship squad.

"We will still have to play a good game because they’re well coached and very physical,” he said. “This should be a good test for our team in order to prepare us for traveling to hostile environments for road playoff games.”