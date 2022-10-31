Ascension Catholic rolls past White Castle, 54-12, for District 6-1A title

Staff Report

DONALDSONVILLE – The first quarter of White Castle’s District 6-1A clash with Ascension Catholic hinted the game would be close between the longtime rivals last Friday night. But looks proved deceiving.

White Castle held Ascension Catholic to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Ascension Catholic tallied 34 points at the end of the first half to roll past White Castle, 54-12, for the district title at Floyd Boute Memorial Stadium.

“We were right there going into the middle of the second quarter without a turnover or a stop, but it got away from us” White Castle coach Marc Brown said. “I was pleased early on, and I thought we could keep grinding it out. But it got away from us.

“We pretty much ate up most of the quarter,” Brown said. “What disappointed me was that we were right there and just couldn’t hold onto it.”

Chad Elzy’s 2-yard run propelled Ascension to a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, and White Castle cut that lead off a 2-yard scamper by Jamond Miller, but ACHS squashed the two-pointer conversion try by WCHS.

Elzy followed with a 10-yard run for ACHS, but Miller struck again with a 3-yard sneak that put White Castle within two points of Ascension.

White Castle watched its fortunes when Bryce Leonard shot a 2-yard pass to Calvin Delone that padded the lead.

Leonard completed 12 of 16 passes for 187 yards. Delone tallied five receptions for 98 yards and two TDs.

An Elzy 13-yard sprint, flowed by a Mace Melancon 58-yard fumble return and a Delone TD off a 56-yard Melancon pass put the Bulldogs behind 41-12 at halftime. Ascension added salt to White Castle’s wounds with Leonard’s 12-yard keeper and a Josh Barber 3-yard run that ended the third quarter 54-12, a score Ascension held for the duration of the game.