Green Devils improve to 9-0 after 52-16 rout over Ferriday

Staff Report

FERRIDAY – The songs of victory prevailed for Plaquemine during a road trip to city known for Louisiana musical heritage last Friday night.

The Green Devils scored six touchdowns in the first half en route to a 52-16 victory against Ferriday that kept Plaquemine unbeaten after nine games.

Quarterback Mike Mitchell powered Plaquemine with 354 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns for the evening. He passed for four touchdowns and ran for another for the Green Devils, who improved to 9-0 one week before they clash with uneaten West Feliciana in one of the most highly anticipated Plaquemine High football games in years.

But the district game was far in the back of the Green Devils' minds last week when they systematically slammed the door on Ferriday, a program that is struggling three years after winning the Class 2A state championship.

The Trojans seemed far from that same team last Friday when the Green Devils scored almost at will in the first half.

Mitchell scored his only ground TD of the night on a 1-yard sneak, but the Green Devils came up short on a two-point conversion try. Plaquemine led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter after a Dajohn Beloney 53-yard punt return TD and Mitchell’s 2-point conversion run.

The onslaught went into high gear in the second quarter, when Mitchell connected with Vince Dawson and J’Kolby McCoy on scoring passes of 7 yards each. Ferriday stopped Plaquemine on the conversion run after the Dawson touchdown, while Aiden Joseph came through for two points after the McCoy TD.

Mitchell found Joseph for a 15-yard TD, followed by a Dawson conversion run. Mitchel fired a 41-yard TD pass to Jayden Christophe for another six points, by his two-point conversion pass from Mitchell.

Joseph finished the night with 93 yards on five carries, while Christophe tallied 68 yards off four carries. McCoy took three carries for 60 yards.

Mosby ran six times for 43 yards and Dawson rushed 27 yards on four carries.

Ferriday eked out one TD in the second stanza when quarterback Shacoby Bosley reached out to wide receiver Chavo Thomas on a 4-yard throw, which ended the first half with a 44-6 advantage for the Green Devils.

Punt returns accounted for the TDs both teams grinded out in the second half.

Jaedan Paul raced 45 yards and Dawson followed with a conversion run for PHS.

Bobby Shepherd returned a punt 43 yards to the end zone. Ni’Zijhiran “Bird” Robinson ran for the two-point conversion.

Ferriday closes its regular season schedule at Rayville. Both teams are 2-7.