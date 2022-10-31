Plaquemine Green Devils eye first 10-0 season in 20 years

Staff Report

A trip back 20 years shows that life has changed in quite a few ways.

In 2002, George W. Bush was president, Mike Foster was governor and iPods and flip-phones were considered state-of-the-art technology.

It was also the last time the Plaquemine Green Devils went undefeated in the regular season. They are one game away from accomplishing that feat again.

Andrew Canova Stadium is expected to be packed to capacity – or maybe beyond – on Friday when the District 6-4A title will go to the winner of Plaquemine and West Feliciana. Both are undefeated after nine games.

Plaquemine head coach Drey Troxclair, who was at the “ripe, old age” of 12 the last time Plaquemine went undefeated, knows the reputation West Feliciana will bring to the field Friday.

“West Feliciana is a really good football team,” he said. “They’re well-coached in all three phases of the game – the attention to detail is there.

“We just need to have a great week of practice,” Troxclair said. “And, we need to prepare like we have all season, and if we do that we ‘ll be fine. Our team is ready for this moment. They’ve worked extremely hard to have this opportunity.”

The Green Devils have scored no less than 44 points a game in a rally that started in Week 2 in a 44-14 win over McKinley, one week after PHS eked out an 18-16 win over Ascension Episcopal in coach Drey Troxclair’s debut as Plaquemine head coach.

Plaquemine has surpassed 50 points in five of its nine wins, while the Green Devil defense has allowed opponents an average of 8.7 points per game.

A similar streak has loomed for West Feliciana, which has eclipsed 41 points per game in eight of its 10 outings. The Saints have allowed an average of 13.2 points a game.

West Feliciana comes to Plaquemine after a 55-8 win Oct. 27 against Broadmoor. Its closest outcome was a 21-20 edge over Central in Week 2.

Offensive standouts include senior quarterback Johntre Cummings, along with senior wide receiver Jeremy Fowler Jr., junior free safety Desmond Rountree, junior running back Johntydrix Cain and senior running ack Jayden Polk.

EAST IBERVILLE VS. WHITE CASTLE

The Tigers are hoping their trip to White Castle will put them into the playoffs, while the Bulldogs will take aim at a higher seeding in the brackets for playoff action, which will begin next week. The Tigers came up short 18-16 at St. John last Friday, while White Castle fell to longtime rival Ascension Catholic in Week 9 action.

ST. JOHN VS. JEANERETTE

The Eagles also look to punch their ticket to the post-season playoffs when they travel to Jeanerette Baptist (5-4, 3-3). A 40-0 win over Hamilton broke a three-game losing streak for JHS. Jeanerette toppled Covenant Christian 22-0 in Week 9 fare.