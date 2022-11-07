Jeanerette shuts out visiting St. John, 22-0

Staff Report

A long drive from Plaquemine turned into a long evening when the St. John Eagles fell 22-0 in non-district fare Friday at Jeanerette for the regular season finale.

The game delivered plenty frustration for the Eagles, whose offense got limited playing time against Jeanerette.

“We couldn’t keep the defense off the field, and they wore them down,” Eagle head coach Coby Minton said.

The host team’s three scoring plays accounted for a combined 107 yards.

The Eagles gave up only 76 yards to Jeanerette outside of the touchdowns.

Jeanerette took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter off a 40-yard run. JHS stretched its lead the second quarter off a 3-yard TD run, followed by a two-point conversion.

A 64-yard touchdown pass in the second half sealed scoring for Jeanerette

The Eagles got in the red zone three times and reached the end zone off an interception return that officials called back on a penalty.

“We forced five turnovers, and still got no points,” Minton said.

The Eagles did not lose out on post-season action, however. St. John will travel Friday to Delhi for the opening playoff round.