West Feliciana halts Plaquemine, 43-22, for District 6-4A title

Staff Report

High hopes loomed for the Plaquemine Green Devils when they reached their showdown against West Feliciana.

The Green Devils and the Saints entered Week 10 undefeated, and Plaquemine had its eyes on a district title and its first 10-0 season in 20 years.

West Feliciana spoiled Plaquemine’s hopes in a 43-22 victory against the Green Devils in front of an estimated crowd of 2,000 last Friday at Andrew Canova Stadium.

An interception and two onside kicks paved the way for West Feliciana to capture the District 6-4A title and finish regular season action 10-0.

“We didn’t take care of the football like we needed to,” Plaquemine head coach Drey Trosclair said. “We told the guys before the game that the team with the most turnovers would lose, and then we told them the special teams battle would be huge.

“We gave up possession twice in a row on special teams … we didn’t play our best game by any means,” he said.

Senior quarterback Mike Mitchell’s 4-yard keeper and his 7-yard pass to Da’lano Sanders tied the game in the second quarter after Aiden Cain recovered a fumble to setup the Green Devil TD.

West Feliciana (10-0, 8-0) broke the logjam just before halftime when a Rogers 57-yard scoring pass to Jeremy Fowler put the Saints ahead 21-14 at halftime.

Plaquemine (9-1, 7-1) took its only lead of the game in the third quarter when Tyrese Mosby broke loose for a 24-yard TD scamper. A two-point conversion reception put PHS ahead, 22-21.

A Jontre Cummings interception put the Saints at the 17-yard line, which opened the gate for Ja’Terrius Johnson to score on the next play and give WFHS a 28-22 lead.

An onside kick setup a Rogers 4-yard toss to Kamron Whittaker for a 36-22 in the fourth stanza.

They padded the lead off a Rogers 17-yard pass to Whittaker in the last five minutes of the game.

Mitchell completed 24 of 39 passes for 235 yards. He had two interceptions. Sanders had 10 receptions for 130 yards.