White Castle staves off feisty East Iberville for 36-20 victory

Staff Report

A district title was not on the line in the battle between cross-parish rivalries East Iberville and White Castle, but it did not lack the intensity.

A battle between a young East Iberville squad and the more experienced Bulldogs brought out the fire in both squads before White Castle pulled ahead for a 36-20 win in District 6-1A action Friday, Nov. 4 at Rocky Ourso Bulldog Stadium in White Castle.

The Bulldogs got much of their momentum from junior Jamon Miller, who scored on an 11-yard TD run and led his team 196 yards rushing.

Jamal Brown tacked on a 5-yard TD for the Bulldogs in the first half. He tallied 70 yards rushing for the night.

In a bit of a surprise both for fans and East Iberville, Shadrack Allen connected with Vondez Shaw for a 30-yard touchdown.

“We’re not known for touchdown passes … that’s something new for us,” White Castle head coach Marc Brown said. “But as we’re talking about heading into the playoffs, we’re looking to be efficient.

“It also shows that Shadrack is learning how to deal with being the target,” he said.

East Iberville did its part to make things difficult for White Castle.

The Tigers forced two turnovers and scored on a kickoff return in the first half.

“This is a rivalry game, and nobody was giving us a chance against White Castle,” East Iberville head coach Justin Joseph said. “That was fine with us …we love being the underdog.”

EIHS drew its momentum from Theo Dunn, who scored on a 60-yard pass from Dylan Raven, as a long kickoff return.

The Tigers trailed 28-14 at halftime and narrowed deficit off a Traveon Perkins 65-yard run in the third quarter, followed by a Raven two-point conversion.

A Bulldog fumble set out the East Iberville touchdown.

“This is the kind of game we’ve come to expect from East Iberville because it’s an in-parish rivalry and they always give us a tough battle,” Brown said. “They played really hard and gave us all we could handle.”